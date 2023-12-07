Advertisement. Advertise with us

(Photo by Julene Waffle)

Holiday Beautification

MORRIS—Morris residents Linda Hillis and Marcia Foote began putting up holiday decorations throughout the Village of Morris last Thursday.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Southside Mall To Welcome New Stores, Including Michaels

According to Montanti, Michaels corporate reached out to Southside several years ago, and the craft-supply store made a perfect fit for the storefront recently vacated by Office Max. She said that new offerings are found by mall team scouting and solicitation from companies.…

Diverse Voices To Be Heard at Coffee Shop Poetry Reading

Waffle, Whicker, and Wujnovich come from different backgrounds and write in distinct voices. Their common thread is their participation in “Seeing Things,” a workshop offered by Bright Hill Literary Center in Treadwell since 2017.…