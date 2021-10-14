Hometown History 10-14-21

110 Years Ago

Alexander R. McKim of Albany, a representative of the Conservation Commission at Albany, which has charge of the inspection of all dams in New York State, was in Otsego County early this week looking over some of the principal dams in this vicinity. Regarding dams in this vicinity Mr. McKim had this to say: “I have inspected all the dams in this vicinity, including that at Colliers, and the Electric Water Power and Milling Company dams in Oneonta. I find all to be in excellent condition and with absolutely no danger of their being affected by high water. The dam at Colliers is an excellent example of concrete work and in both construction and form is as good as could have been built. The little leaking is not of a nature to cause any anxiety, while the slight flaking off of cement on the outside is due to winter freezing and expansion of concrete.”

October 1911

90 Years Ago

Thomas A. Edison died peacefully before dawn today, October 18, at Hilltop Estate, near West Orange, N.J., where he labored to give light, work and recreation to millions. When he realized his complete recovery was improbable, the 84-year-old inventor, who lay deep in a coma at the end, did not wish to live. His wife of 45 years and six children remained close in attendance during the last stages of the 11-week sickness had been told by Mr. Edison that his work was finished. He would rather leave the world he said, than burden them with the disabilities of age and illness. Almost instantly the message girdled the globe by telephone and telegraph systems which were a part of the industries valued at $15 billion to which Mr. Edison contributed major inventions. Edison’s family issued a statement to answer the oft-asked question — whether the inventor changed his religious beliefs before death. The statement read: “He was never an atheist. Though he subscribed to no orthodox creed, no one who knew him could have doubted his belief in a reverence for a supreme intelligence…” Mr. Edison’s body lay in state Monday and Tuesday in the library of his laboratory.

October 1931

70 Years Ago

The Chinese Wall on Chestnut Street represents many things to many people, but there’s no telling what it meant to Laurenz H. “Slim” Walters, 48, a lumberjack who currently lives in West Oneonta. Walters was locked up in the pokey last night to await arraignment in City Court at 9 a.m. today on charges of disorderly conduct. Police said he looked at the wall, then took another look and then jumped off. Unhurt, he remained seated on the lower level and wouldn’t return to the street when asked by the police. That did it. He was then taken downtown and booked.

October 1951

50 Years Ago

Whoever entered the Center Street School sometime between noon Sunday and early Tuesday morning will be in serious trouble, if caught, school officials say. Robert Hathaway, school board president, and police detective William Wilsey agree that youngsters are responsible for the entry and vandalism that resulted from their intrusion. The main doors of the cafeteria were defaced with ink. A number of desk drawers were gone through and things were removed from rooms and taken to other rooms. A small amount of cash was also taken. The intruders also helped themselves to cake in the teachers’ lounge. Hathaway said he suspects that the intruders entered the building through an exterior door as there was no evidence of a forced entry. “The door was probably blocked open with a stone,” he said. Janitors are instructed to make sure stones aren’t keeping doors ajar. Over the past three months the cost of vandalism at city schools has cost well over $600.

October 1971

30 Years Ago

Heaven for Julie Carney is her own movie theater and a tall stack of Fred Astaire films. “I think the way he moves is so graceful and, when he’s with Ginger Rogers, it’s magic,” Miss Carney says. The 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Carney, of 44 Elm Street, was named Oneonta High School’s Student of the Month for October. The self-styled film buff says old movies are her favorites and musicals rank at the top of her list. Besides Astaire, her favorite performers are Gene Kelley and James Cagney, and her favorite movie is “Holiday Inn” with Astaire and Bing Crosby, which includes the song “White Christmas.” With an eye for old movies, Miss Carney’s vision of her future changes frequently. “I’m very open-minded about my future because if I settle on something now I’ll worry about all the other things I’m missing,” she says.

October 1981