Hometown History

135 Years Ago

David Wilber’s public life has been marked by precisely those traits and by precisely that success which his private life would lead us to expect. Industrious always, large-hearted, charitable, plain-spoken, with honest purposes and straightforward methods stamped on his very countenance and bearing, he has never taken a position which he has not filled with marked fidelity and with distinguished honor. When in Congress he was often familiarly called “Hops” by reason of his persistent efforts to increase the duty on hops to eight cents per pound, and when at last successful, he had performed a work of incalculable value to the farmers and laborers of Central New York. His congressional career was one of high honors conceded to him because of his incorruptible honesty and his indefatigable industry. David Wilber was deprived of the advantages of school and college, which were luxuries far beyond his reach. But he had what is often a better legacy, a thoughtful, studious mind thirsting for knowledge; a sound, practical common sense judgment which, as by intuition, taught him what books often fail to teach.

October 1886

90 Years Ago

An enlarged program of physical education has been inaugurated at Hartwick College this year under the leadership of Benedict R. DeAngelo, instructor in physical education, the ultimate goal of which is the establishment of an athletic field on the campus in the future. Boxing and wrestling have been added to the physical education curriculum for upper class men this year while swimming and archery have been added for the coeds. Already enrolled in the boxing and wrestling course are 121 upperclassmen where they will learn the manly arts of self defense. Mr. DeAngelo revealed that he “hoped the day will come when Hartwick has an athletic field on the campus in order that outdoor physical education classes can be held.

October 1931

70 Years Ago

First Lieutenant Brownell Baker, Jr., holder of the Bronze Star awarded posthumously for heroism leading to his death in Korea in July, 1950, was buried yesterday in Glenwood Cemetery. Funeral rites at Bookhout Funeral Home were conducted by the Rev. Harold C. Buckingham, pastor of the First Methodist Church. Bearers were Herbert Schulze, John J. Steidle, Jr., Emerick Everett and Howard G. Tucker.

October 1951

50 Years Ago

John C. York, general manager of Eastern Milk Producers Cooperative, stated his views on the current American dilemma at the organization’s headquarters in Syracuse recently. “Work is a word and an activity which is apparently becoming obsolete in our society, as well as respect, cleanliness, and the real pride in being an American citizen. What is happening to the fiber and backbone of this great nation? Something for nothing is the attitude which has become increasingly apparent with the blessing of too many of our federal and state legislators along with some members of the U.S. Supreme Court. Our welfare programs, which are designed to milk hundreds of thousands of votes from urban areas to fill the buckets of greed for politicians, are choking the life blood from our once prosperous economy.”

October 1971

40 Years Ago

There is a real problem with the Social Security system, and it won’t go away. Products of the post World War II baby boom are now in their 30s. By the year 2010, they will begin turning 65. If the current birth rate continues to slumber and people continue to live longer, generation after generation, it is estimated by 2035 that more than a fifth of the population will be of retirement age, twice the percentage today. That means workers will be forced to carry a heavier burden of financing retirements than they do today. It could cause serious problems if the percentage coming out of paychecks doubles or triples. Current retirees need not worry. However, the baby boomers need to start worrying.

October 1981