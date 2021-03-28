Honest Brook Music Fest Plans To Reopen In July

DELHI – In another indication of COVID’S anticipated retreat, the Honest Brook Music Festival will present live chamber music in The Barn once again this summer for its popular weekend concerts in The Barn.

The season of four performances will begin Saturday, July 10, and conclude Sunday, August 8.

This year’s line-up includes artists who were scheduled for 2020, as well as a newcomer to the stage in the restored barn outside of Delhi, which draws attendees from Otsego County. Last year’s concerts were cancelled because of the COVID pandemic.

The, a string quartet, and Jiji, a guitarist, will open the season at 7:30 p.m. (Note change in time for July concerts.) on Saturday, July 10.

At 7:30 p.m. July 17, Cuban-American cellist Thomas Mesa and Russian born pianist Ilya Yakushev will perform.

The Claremont Trio, consisting of piano, violin, and cello, will take the stage at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 1.

Spanish-Dutch pianist Albert Cano Smit will be the guest artist at 4 p.m., Sunday August 8.

To observe social distancing, the number of seats will be limited. Masks will be required.

For more information and/or reservations, send an e-mail to hbmf@aol.com or call 607-746-3770.