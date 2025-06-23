Hospital To Conduct Water Flow Testing June 25

ONEONTA—A.O. Fox Hospital will conduct a routine water flow test of its fire sprinkler system on Wednesday, June 25 at approximately 6 p.m. The test will last one to two hours, officials said. Residents in the immediate area may notice a temporary drop in water pressure or a slight discoloration of water during and directly following the testing period. According to a press release, the safety of the water will not be compromised during this time. Questions can be directed to Facilities Manager Amanda Twible at (607) 431-5405.