Hot Stove Weekend Doubleday Fundraiser Making a Comeback

COOPERSTOWN—For the first time since 2020, Hot Stove Weekend is back, with what organizers promise will be an exciting slate of presenters and events. This Friends of Doubleday fundraiser to benefit historic Doubleday Field takes place from March 20-22. Tickets are $125.00 each.

“The 2020 Hot Stove Weekend in Cooperstown was a huge success,” said Friends of Doubleday President Jeff Katz. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring it back and have such outstanding guest speakers.”

The weekend features presentations from three legends:

Howard Bryant, the author of 11 books, including the forthcoming “Kings and Pawns: Jackie Robinson and Paul Robeson in America,” and executive producer for HBO’s Emmy-nominated “Back on the Record with Bob Costas” from 2021 to 2023. Bryant won the 2025 Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary Series as executive producer for Netflix’s “The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox.”

Adam Darowksi, executive director of Design for Sports Reference, makers of Baseball Reference, Immaculate Grid, Stathead, and more. Darowski created the Hall of Stats in 2012 and has been a Society for American Baseball Research member since 2013. His personal research focuses on the Negro Leagues and Latin American baseball.

Todd Radom, a designer, sports branding expert and writer. His three-and-a-half decades of work in baseball have helped define the look of the sport, both at home and around the globe. Radom has been a regular weekly guest on the ESPN “Baseball Tonight” podcast since 2015 and is the author of three books, including the forthcoming, “The Ballpark and Beyond.” Radom also designed the Friends of Doubleday logo.

The weekend is jam packed, and sure to be fun, Katz said. The schedule includes:

A welcome mixer at Upstate Bar and Grill, 5418 NY-28, on Friday, March 20 from 7-9 p.m.

Saturday presentations in the second-floor ballroom of Village Hall, 22 Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring Howard Bryant, Adam Darowski and Todd Radom.

Doubleday Field tour starting at 4 p.m. Have a catch, take photos and hang out on the field where legends stood.

Pack Night. Bring a box of unopened packs of baseball cards (80s, 90s, present day, whatever) and open and share them with fellow baseball nuts. All ticket holders are welcome for pizza and beer, but to participate in Pack Night itself, a box of unopened packs to be shared and opened by all is required. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, from 6-10 p.m.

Tour of the Cooperstown Bat Company Factory in Hartwick from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“There are so many highlights planned, but Pack Night is particularly outstanding,” Katz continued. “A group of friends started this tradition a few years ago. Participants would come with a box of unopened packs of baseball cards and share stories, trade, or give cards away to others who had particular fan interests. It’s a great time!”

The Railroad Inn, 28 Railroad Avenue, is offering a discount associated with this event—just mention Hot Stove Weekend, Friends of Doubleday or Jeff Katz.

Tickets for Hot Stove Weekend are limited and are on sale now at https://www.friendsofdoubleday.org/event-details/hot-stove-weekend-1. more information, e-mail Katz at friendsofdoubledayfield@gmail.com.