Hot Weather Safety Tips for Families Facing Dementia

As temperatures rise, extreme heat can have a significant impact on everyone’s safety, but they can be especially stressful and confusing for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Alzheimer’s disease causes a number of changes in the brain and body that may affect their safety, including changes in sensitivity to temperatures.

Today, there are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 410,000 in New York. Taking measures to plan ahead for weather changes, like extreme heat, can prevent injuries and help a person with dementia feel more relaxed and less overwhelmed.

“People living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia can be vulnerable during extreme weather because their judgment may be impaired and they may be unable to communicate discomfort,” said Elizabeth Smith-Boivin, executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York Chapter. “It’s really important to take extra precautions with these individuals when there is extreme heat or other excessive weather conditions.”

Safety Tips

Having a plan for extreme weather can help a person with dementia feel more relaxed and less overwhelmed. The Alzheimer’s Association offers the following tips for caregivers:

• Stay informed.Turn on weather alerts on your mobile device and check local forecasts. Remember that humidity and air quality are also important to monitor during summer months, not just temperature.

• Know the signs of heat illness. The National Institutes of Health’s “Hot Weather Safety for Older Adults” guide identifies types of heat illness—ranging from sunburn to heat stroke—and outlines signs of each. Dizziness, racing pulse and confusion are some common signs that a person needs help. Also note that people taking diuretics, sedatives, or certain heart medication may not sweat much, but could still be overheating.

• Stay hydrated.Ensure your loved one is drinking plenty of water, electrolyte beverages, or juice and avoiding drinks with caffeine and alcohol. Dehydration may be difficult to notice in a person living with Alzheimer’s, since they may not be able to share their symptoms. Your best option is to focus on good hydration throughout the day.

• Stay indoors and out of the sun.Keep individuals cool by using air conditioning at home or going somewhere cool, such as a senior center or shopping mall. If you must go outside, be sure the person with Alzheimer’s is wearing loose, light clothing, a hat, and sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 or higher, and limit their time in the sun as much as possible

• Prepare for behavioral challenges.Research shows that heat can increase agitation and confusion in people with dementia. Try to remove behavioral triggers by addressing the person’s physical needs related to the heat, then tending to their emotional needs.

For additional tips, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.