Hours Extended for Northern Transfer Station

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Otsego County Solid Waste Department announced earlier this week that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has granted temporary approval for the Northern Transfer Station in Cooperstown to increase hours of operation and daily tonnage limits.

“We hope that this temporary increase will help to improve waste disposal options and prevent early closure due to reaching tonnage limits while the Southern Transfer Station is being repaired,” Otsego County Waste Management and Recycling Coordinator Kyle King said in a press release on Tuesday, March 25.

Hours of operation for the Northern Transfer Station until Thursday, April 24 will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

The county may request an additional 30-day approval for extended limits at Cooperstown from NYSDEC once the first 30-day approval ends, King said.

The extended limits at the Northern Transfer Station are due to recent storm damage affecting the Southern Transfer Station in Oneonta, which will remain open only to the following, until further notice:

Residential customers paying by the bag for bagged trash (municipal solid waste)

Residential and commercial recycling customers, including electronics, mattresses, and other specialty recycling programs

“We continue to work on repairing the MSW building at the Southern Transfer Station and will keep the public notified about the full reopening of the site,” King said.