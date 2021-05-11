Idelson to return to Hall on interim basis

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Jeff Idelson has been appointed as interim president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum through Aug. 15, according to a media release Tuesday, May 11.

Idelson, who served as the Hall of Fame’s President from 2008 to 2019, will begin in this role Saturday, May 15, replacing Tim Mead.

Mead announced April 16, that he would be leaving the organization in mid-May, nearly two years after succeeding Idelson.

Idelson retired from his position as president after 25 years with the Hall of Fame, including an 11-year tenure as museum president.

The Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors has also appointed a search committee to select the museum’s next president, according to a media release; The committee members are Board Chair Jane Forbes Clark, who will also be chair of the committee, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, Dr. Harvey Schiller and Hall of Fame member Cal Ripken, Jr.

In the 82-year history of the organization, seven individuals have served as president: Stephen C. Clark, Sr., founder of the Hall of Fame and grandfather of current board chair; Paul Kerr; Edward W. Stack; Donald C. Marr Jr.; Dale A. Petroskey; Idelson; and Mead.