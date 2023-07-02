In Memoriam Andrea N. Moore, 88 March 2, 1934 – February 1, 2023

In Memoriam

ONEONTA—Andrea N. Moore, 88, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Duanesburg on February 1, 2023.

She was born March 2, 1934, in Binghamton, the daughter of Raymond and Elva (Freiberg) Newschwander.

Andrea graduated from Binghamton North High School in 1952. She married David Moore on March 20, 1954 in Binghamton. He predeceased her on December 7, 2005.

Andrea was a stay-at-home mom for 18 years after which she transitioned to a position as medical transcriptionist at A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital in Oneonta, where she worked for 20 years until she retired. She continued to volunteer at Fox Hospital after retirement as well as for many other community organizations throughout the years.

Andrea was active at the First Presbyterian Church in her younger years and then as a member of the Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed singing and was a classically trained soprano soloist, participating in church choirs, community chorales, as well as countless weddings and special occasions. She was very artistic and had many hobbies, including her love of painting, crafting and indoor/outdoor gardening. She was also an avid bowler for a time. Andrea and her husband David enjoyed traveling, visiting many places within the United States and abroad. Over the years, they also hosted five Rotary Exchange Students.

Andrea’s quick sense of humor, beautiful smile, her ability to laugh at herself will be dearly missed. She found a reason to smile every day and truly enjoyed and loved her surroundings and her life.

She is survived by her children, Erin Hughes and husband David, Todd Moore and wife Jaci, and Brett Moore and wife Susie; grandchildren Christopher Hughes, Shannon Karl, Nicole Wolf, Kaitlyn Culbertson, and Liam Moore; great-grandchildren Greyson, Lucas and Declan Karl, Nora and Deacon Hughes, Jack and Charlotte Wolf, and Porter and Maxci Culbertson, as well as the 10th great-grandchild due in April; brother-in-law Doug Moore and wife Jan, sister-in-law Rosemary Moore, and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Ward Newschwander, and sister, Brenda Hunt.

Services at the Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church and interment in the North Kortright Cemetery will be announced at a later date.

Donations may be made to the Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church, PO Box 184, Davenport, NY 13750 or to your local hospice.

Arrangements are with Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono.