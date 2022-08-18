In Memoriam Barbara Campbell, 83 May 16, 1939 – July 25, 2022

In Memoriam

Barbara Campbell

MILFORD – Barbara Campbell, 83, passed away on July 25,2022 at home with loved ones by her side. She was born on May 16, 1939 in Walton, NY where she lived until the age of four when her family relocated to Oneonta, NY. She was a 1955 graduate of Oneonta High School and resided in Oneonta until she moved to Milford, NY in the early 1980s.

Barbara was a lover of animals and worked for Dr. John R. Leahy and Community Veterinary Clinic in Otego, NY for many years. Her favorite job, however, was serving as the Librarian for the Milford Free Library, where she worked for 27 years. There she made many, many friends and spent countless hours tending to the library, helping patrons pick out just the right book, reading to children and simply sharing with others her love of books and reading. She was a beloved member of the community and will be sorely missed.

Barbara is survived by her sister, Dorothy Weigel of Cincinatti, OH and her two beloved sons, Michael Lynch of Tuba City, AZ and Jude Lynch of Ocean View, HA.

There will be a celebration of life gathering at Wilber Park in Milford, NY on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.. Dishes to pass are welcome. Please RSVP to the Milford Community Facebook page or by message or text to 607-437-6502.