In Memoriam

Betty Proctor Sohacki

1933-2024

(Photo provided)

FLORENCE, KY – Betty Proctor Sohacki, formerly of the Town of Middlefield in New York, passed away on September 22, 2024 at the age of 91 in Florence, Kentucky. Betty was born in Bay City, Michigan to Colon C. Proctor and Doris (July) Proctor. She graduated from Central Michigan University.

Betty taught at Milford Central School in Milford, New York for many years and was an active member of St. Mary’s Our Lady of the Lake for many decades, along with her husband, Leonard. Together they were active volunteers in many capacities, including church activities, the Otsego County Jail Ministry and the Cooperstown Food Bank.

Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Leonard Sohacki and their six children, Lynn Sohacki of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Carla Desrosiers and husband Stephen of Rochester, New Hampshire, Paul Sohacki and wife Katherine Gannon of Twin Falls, Idaho, Tim Sohacki and wife Tumu of Chula Vista, California, Janet Lunneman and husband Robert of Florence, Kentucky, and Anne Sohacki and husband Tim Urbanski of Sparta, Kentucky. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2024 at St. Stanislaus Church, 1503 Kosciuszko Avenue, Bay City, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local food bank.