IN MEMORIAM: Caroline V. Bailey, 92

ONEONTA – Caroline V. Bailey, 92, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on April 17, 2021, she passed peacefully at home.

She was born November 21, 1928 in Oneonta, the daughter of Charles and Myrtle (Saunders) Vroman.

Caroline graduated from Oneonta High School.

Caroline married Calvert I. Bailey on October 10, 1964 in Oneonta.

She at one time worked for NY Telephone Co. as an operator, was an Administrative Assistant for Dr. Flanders and Dr. Dietz office in Oneonta, and she also sold real estate. She then worked with her husband at Bailey’s Appraisal Service in Oneonta.

She was a member of the Elm Park United Methodist Church, Oneonta and the Oneonta Chapter NSDAR. Most important to her was her family. She dedicated her life to her husband and children. She deeply loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Caroline is survived by her children, Charlie Bailey and Polly of Oneonta, Debra Van Dermark and Roy of Unadilla, Theodore Bailey and Kathy of Oneonta, and Mary Anne Bailey Cohen and Jules, of Delhi; grandchildren, Leia, Lisa, Trevor, Ian, Hunter, Graham, Kristopher, Colin, Joshua, Todd, Cameron, Jonathan, Sarah, Jenny, Darlene, Scott, Steven, and Sherman; 29 great-grandchildren; a cousin, Harriet Cimko; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband; sisters, Nancy Brown and Charlene Hemberger and brother, Charles Vroman.

Public calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Oneonta, please wear a face covering.

A public funeral service will be 12 p.m. Friday, April 23, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Donna Martin, officiating.

Interment will follow at the Oneonta Plains Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Oneonta Chapter NSDAR, PO Box 663, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Online condolences maybe made at www.lhpfuneralhome.com.