Clyde G. Yakos
1938-2024

FLY CREEK VALLEY—Clyde G. Yakos, 86, of Fly Creek Valley, peacefully entered into eternal rest Monday afternoon, November 4, 2024, at his home following a lengthy illness.

He was born March 23, 1938 at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, one of two children of Tony and Anna (Hribar) Yakos. Raised on the family dairy farm in Fly Creek Valley, he graduated from Cooperstown High School with the Class of 1957. He then attended the New York State Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences at Cobleskill where he earned an associate degree.

Clyde was inducted into the United States Army on August 7, 1962, and proudly served his country with Battery A, 68th Artillery American-British-Dutch-Australian Command as an Ordnance Supply Specialist. He received his Honorable Discharge on August 6, 1964.

After his discharge from the Army, he began employment as an orderly at Holy Family Hospital in New Richmond, Wisconsin, where he would meet his future wife. On September 11, 1965, Clyde married Margaret Anne Moore in a ceremony at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Erin Prairie, Wisconsin.

Later that year, they returned to Fly Creek Valley where Clyde managed the family farm. In 1973, in partnership with his father, Tony, they opened Yakos Farm Supply. The store was closed in 1986. The farm was sold in 1987. After selling the farm, Clyde was employed at The Otesaga Resort Hotel for 10 years, where he became a familiar site at buffets in the main dining room.

Clyde had been a member and former president of the Lions Club of Cooperstown, as well as a member of the Pierstown Grange.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret; their three sons, John Yakos and Karen Lyons of West Palm Beach, Florida, Robert and Amanda Yakos of Clemmons, North Carolina, and Randy and Jennifer Yakos of San Diego, California; six grandchildren, Logan Yakos of West Palm Beach, Florida, Samuel Yakos, Nathan Yakos, and Joseph Yakos of North Carolina, Jackson Yakos and Caitlin Yakos of California; and a sister, Elaine Yakos-LeBron of Ecuador.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest in the family plot in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Richfield Springs.

Memorial donations may be made to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Suite 1, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

