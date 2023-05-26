In Memoriam

Ronald G. Peters

May 28, 1944-February 01, 2023

ONEONTA—Ronald G. Peters, 78, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 1, 2023.

Ron was born on May 28, 1944 to William J. and Evelyn M. Peters in NYC. He attended Great Neck High School, where he acquired a band of lifelong friends and graduated in the Class of 1962.

He spent the summer after graduation on the Hospital Ship SS Hope on its mission to Peru. He was so interested in this that he continued on these missions in summers during college. The mission to Ecuador brought many stories that he regularly shared—most notable was surviving a jungle plane crash that took the lives of many of his fellow passengers. From these early experiences he got the bug for off-the-beaten-path travels, immersing in local cultures from New Zealand, Malaysia, and Vietnam, among others.

He attended Princeton University, graduating with the Class of 1966 and earning a degree in engineering. He looked forward to the class reunions where he could catch up with his classmates.

After college, he served for two years in Germany during the Vietnam War as a lieutenant in the United States Army, providing artillery services to the troops on the ground.

After his military service he attended Columbia University, where he earned his MBA in 1971. He began his professional career at Citibank before being recruited to join Oppenheimer’s boutique mergers and acquisitions team. It was here that he thrived in the art of the deal.

He raised his three sons in Chappaqua, New York and in the early eighties the family bought a home in Twilight Park (a summer community outside of Tannersville, New York). There he spent summers with the kids. It is the place that he most cherished and abounded with memories of many good times.

Through Twilight Park connections, he met Johna Peachin and moved to Oneonta, New York in 2005. He became an integral part of her family, her business, and the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His willingness to assist at the office with investments and valuations never faded. He never missed a highway clean-up day, where you could find him hanging back, smoking a cigar, thoroughly picking up every cigarette butt on the road.

His beloved pastimes were golf, walking his dogs with a fine cigar, and a good “Saturday night” bottle of wine. Nothing made him happier than entertaining family and friends with Johna when they spent weekends in their Twilight home.

Ron is survived by Johna; his three sons, Gregory Peters and Sarah Hill, Solano Beach, California, William and Hannah Peters, Needham, Massachusetts, and Timothy and Angela Peters, Santa Monica, California; four grandchildren, Eliza, Lucy, Henry, and Jack; and sister-in-law Shelley Peters, East Hampton, New York.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, William R. Peters.

A celebration of his life will be held at the All Angels Episcopal Church, Spray Falls Road, Twilight Park, Haines Falls, New York on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 3 p.m. where family and friends are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oneonta Family YMCA, 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta NY 13820 or Twilight Park Day Camp, c/o Laura Post, 6190 Old Bridge Avenue NW, Massillon OH 44646-6080

Arrangements are by Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta; www.lhpfuneralhome.com