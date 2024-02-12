In Memoriam

Daniel Rutherford

1967-2024

DANIEL RUTHERFORD

ONEONTA—Daniel (Dan) Rutherford of Oneonta, 57, passed away unexpectedly at home from a heart attack in the early morning hours of February 10, 2024.

He was a graduate of Oneonta High School in 1985, earned an associate’s degree from SUNY Cobleskill in 1987 and received his Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Oneonta in 1989.

Dan worked for UPS for 30+ years, retiring in March 2022. He was also a courier for Community Bank since 2013.

At times, Dan could appear to be gruff; however, anyone who knew him knew that he had one of the most genuine and sincere hearts. He is someone who always made it a point to check up on his neighbors and had a strong sense of duty to make sure people always knew they were cared about. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, baseball, his morning coffee appointments with friends and, most of all, spending time with his family. Dan was present at nearly every sports game, theatrical play and any other event in which his sons participated.

In 2006, Dan received a kidney transplant from his sister, which drastically improved his quality of life.

Dan was preceded in death by his father, Gary Rutherford, and loyal canine companion Cain.

Dan is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Kari Rutherford, Maryland, New York; son Adam Rutherford (Brianna Laing), Rensselaer, New York; mother Eleanor Rutherford, Oneonta, New York; sister Julie Sutton, Afton, New York; partner Christine Neuhaus, Oneonta, New York; nephew Kevin Sutton, Greenville, North Carolina; and numerous cousins and friends that will miss both him and his humor dearly.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, with the service starting at noon, on Saturday, February 17 at the Lewis Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home at 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta, with the Rev. David Rockwell officiating.

Burial will be in Hillington Cemetery in Morris.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Raquel Rosen of Bassett Nephrology for her many years of professional, compassionate care.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Delaware Valley Humane Society, 101 E. Main St., Sidney, NY 13838.

