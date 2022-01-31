In Memoriam Doris E. Reiss, 88 Partner Reiss Car Wash

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – Doris Elaine Reiss of Cooperstown passed away peacefully at home January 1, 2022, with her beloved husband Howard at her bedside.

She was born in 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to Mildred (Ritts) and Louis Fredericks. They moved to the Mohawk Valley where she attended Mohawk and Ilion schools.

Doris was employed at the New York State Historical Association as the personal secretary for Dr. Louis C. Jones.

Howard and Doris met on Christmas 1972 and were married 2 ½ months later on March 10, 1973. They were married for 48+ years. Doris was a sweet, precious person with a kind heart. She was generous in her love to her family and friends, as well as having a great sense of humor.

Doris opened and ran The Ledges Antique Shop at their home and then on Main Street, Cooperstown, as well as The Ledges Bed and Breakfast at their home. People loved both and came year after year. Their home was always full of friends and family.

A member of the Lake & Valley Garden Club, Doris served for many years on the committee responsible for decorating The Fenimore House for the Christmas season, and also helped with the beautification committee for the Village of Cooperstown.

Doris is survived by her beloved husband, Howard; her sister, Lee Adkins and partner, Roland Stafford; her daughter, Pam Johnson (Leslie) and partner, Rich Lombardi; her granddaughter, Sara Johnson and great granddaughter, Kiara; and grandson, Matt Leslie and wife, Kyle and great grandchildren Seamus and Molly, and many extended family members.

A memorial service and celebration of Doris’ life are planned for the spring.

Arrangements are with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.