In Memoriam Dorothy Anne Ray, 86 Nov. 10, 1935 – Dec. 20, 2021

In Memoriam

ONEONTA – Dorothy Anne Ray, 86, of Rochester passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Crest Manor in Fairport, New York.

She was born on November 10, 1935 in Washington, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Rev. Mark Scott McGee Ray and Anna Elizabeth (Morgan) Ray.

Dorothy Anne’s father, Mark S. M. Ray, was a minister at the United Presbyterian Church (now called the Red Door Church) in Oneonta, New York, and the family lived in the parsonage next to the church. The Ray family, including Dorothy Anne’s brother Mark and her sister Ruth, all played music; Dorothy Anne played flute.

The family spent summer vacations in Ocean Grove, New Jersey, and at their cottage in Northfield, Massachusetts, where their father had a summer faculty position at the Northfield School for Girls.

A 1952 graduate of Oneonta High School, Dorothy Anne received her bachelor’s degree from Muskingum College in Ohio in 1957, and her Master of Arts from Rochester University, Rochester, New York in 1968. She spent her career as an elementary teacher for the Penfield Central Schools, retiring in 1991.

For many years she taught first grade and she especially loved celebrating the holidays with colorful bulletin boards and creative art projects. She played piano for her students, as well as for fun.

When she wasn’t teaching, she enjoyed visiting the Chautauqua Institution annual summer programs and always loved the springtime lilacs in Rochester. Dorothy Anne used to write about going out for Friday night fish fries with her teacher friends. She frequented local ice cream parlors and felt that ice cream was the only dessert. Her holiday greeting cards were the always the first to arrive, and those that she received adorned her piano until the next holiday.

After retirement, she participated in the Oasis and Pittsford Senior groups and the Monroe County Line Dancers. She was also a member of the Asbury First United Methodist Church in Rochester.

She is survived by her sister, Ruth Ray Mock, her niece Melody Mock, and nephews Nelson and Julian Mock.

As per Dorothy Anne’s wishes, a graveside service will take place in the spring in Glenwood Cemetery, Oneonta.

Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home of Oneonta.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bookhoutfh.com for the Ray family.