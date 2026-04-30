In Memoriam

Dr. Susan Vicki Rezen

1947-2026

DR. SUSAN VICKI REZEN

(Photo provided)

MIDDLEFIELD, NY—Dr. Susan Vicki Rezen, age 79, passed away on the evening of April 12, 2026 in Leesburg, Florida after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. Her loving husband and devoted caregiver, Chris Debow, was by her side.

She was born on March 28, 1947 in Cooperstown, New York to Victor and Angelia Rezen and grew up on her cherished family dairy farm on Rezen Road in Middlefield, New York.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Debow; her niece, Patti Engel, Patti’s husband Troy, and their son Wesley Engel; her nephews and their families—Victor, Janet, Carly, and Conrad Erway; and Eric, Christine, Emeilya, and Hailey Erway; as well as many friends and loved ones from her communities in Florida and New York. She and Chris also remained close friends with her first husband, Robert Addis, over the years. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Victor and Angelia Rezen, and her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Harold Erway.

Dr. Rezen led a distinguished career in audiology and education. She graduated salutatorian from Cherry Valley Central School in 1965, and that same year she was named both Otsego County Dairy Princess and Oneonta Dairy Queen. She earned her BA magna cum laude from SUNY Albany in 1969 and her MS from Purdue University in 1971, beginning her work as an audiologist in Gary, Indiana. In 1974, she received a Rotary Fellowship to teach at the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa, where she worked with deaf and hearing-impaired students. She earned her doctorate in education from Syracuse University in 1980 and began teaching at Worcester State College, where she helped establish the Communication Sciences and Disorders Department as a professor of audiology.

Throughout her career, she lectured widely and taught internationally, including summer programs in China in 1989, 1990, and 1992. In 2007, she was honored by her colleagues at Worcester State College for her extraordinary dedication. She also authored three guidebooks on hearing loss. She retired in 2008 and moved with Chris to Leesburg, Florida.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Rezen lived a life of adventure and curiosity. She traveled to 73 countries, visiting all seven modern wonders of the world and two surviving ancient wonders. She completed 50 scuba dives, made three solo parachute jumps, hang-glided, paraglided, rode on a powered parachute, explored close to a dozen caves with her first husband, who is a nationally known spelunker, and even experienced a zero-gravity flight on the famed “Vomit Comet” for her 70th birthday. In 1972, she survived the Mohawk Airlines crash in Albany, New York following a return flight from Denmark.

Among her childhood keepsakes was an award from an organization called “I Dare You,” recognizing her leadership qualities and challenging her to aspire nobly, adventure daringly, and serve humbly. Dr. Susan Vicki Rezen embraced that challenge throughout her life and leaves behind a legacy well worth celebrating.

She did not want a funeral. Her family will have a small gathering on Memorial Day weekend at the Woodland Cemetery in Delhi, New York, where she will rest in peace beside her mother and father.