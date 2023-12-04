In Memoriam Estella M. Trask 1924-2023

In Memoriam

1924-2023

SCHENEVUS—Estella M. Trask, 98, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 7, 2023.

She was born May 9, 1924 in Kortright, the daughter of Ford and Edith (Nimocks) VanBuren.

Estella graduated from Milford Central School, Class of 1943. She married Donald L. Trask on April 23, 1949 in Otego.

She was a stay-at-home mother until her children became of school age, at which time she started working at Andrew S. Draper Central School in Schenevus, where she was a teacher’s aide for 26 years. She was a beloved playground aide. She loved and enjoyed watching the many children throughout the years and fondly remembered them as adults.

Estella was a well-organized and active member of the Schenevus Fireman’s Auxiliary, the Order of the Eastern Star, the Schenevus VFW and the Church of the Holy Spirit.

She is survived by her children, Jim and Chris Trask of Schenevus, Cathy and Dave Craig of Cooperstown, Pat Trask of Schenevus, and Deb and Mark Bergeron of Morris; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her sister, Edith Jester of Chaseville, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Don, in 2009 and her eight siblings.

Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at the Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main Street, Worcester.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, with the Rev. Frank MacCracken officiating. Interment will follow at the Schenevus Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820 or to the Schenevus Fireman’s Auxiliary, Route 7, Schenevus, NY 12155.

To send a condolence to the family or sign the guest book, visit, www.hellerskinnerfh.com