In Memoriam

Franklin Russell Smith

1936-2026

FRANKLIN RUSSELL SMITH

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—On February 8, 2026, surrounded by the warmth and love of the family he spent a lifetime building, Franklin Russell Smith (“Russ”) passed away at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. He was 89 years old.

Born on April 18, 1936 at the very same hospital where he would later say goodbye, Russ was the son of F. Edward and Ethel Smith. A proud lifelong resident of Cooperstown, he grew up on Leatherstocking Street and graduated with the Cooperstown Central School Class of ’54. Following graduation, Russ answered the call to serve his country in the United States Army, earning an honorable discharge in 1957.

For many in Cooperstown, Russ was known as “Your Friendly Garbologist,” as seen on the vehicles of R & B Smith Trucking, the business Russ began soon after his discharge from the Army. His career as the local garbage man began almost by accident. Always ready to serve others, he stepped in to help a friend struggling with trash removal, and with his reputation for reliability and hard work, he soon had a growing number of customers. R & B Smith Trucking remains the family business, now known as Russ Smith Disposals.

Russ didn’t know the meaning of “idle.” In addition to his business, he drove the school bus for 53 years, cared for the coal boilers at the high school, and provided night janitorial services for the Cooperstown school district. He was truly a staple of the community, a man who worked with his hands and led with his heart. He was often seen exchanging stories at the Cooperstown Diner or the Peppermill restaurant.

In 1958, on their shared birthday, Russ married Betty Jane Hecox. They settled in Toddsville, where they built their home and raised their four children. Russ was a legendary practical joker; in the Smith household, if he was picking on you, it was the surest sign that he loved you. When he wasn’t working, Russ found joy in the simple things: tinkering with old cars, his trucks and tractors, or patrolling the grounds on his golf cart. Most of all, he loved tending to “Betty’s farm.”

Russ built a life out of serving the people of Cooperstown. That spirit of service lives on in his family. The Smith family remains a symbol of the helpfulness and “hard-work-first” nature that Russ championed every day of his life. He will be remembered as the cornerstone of his large, vibrant family.

Russ is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Betty; his brother, Richard (Jean) Smith; his children, Russell Smith (Cindy Bissell), Roger (Dorothy) Smith, his “favorite daughter” and dedicated caregiver, Barbara “Barbie” Smith, and Richard (Jennifer) Smith.

His legacy continues through his seven grandchildren: Jacob (Brittany), William (Madison), Benjamin, Roger (Kaitlyn), Russell, Megen (Gideon), and Kelly; his four great-grandchildren: Eli, Shay, Evie, and Sadie; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ed and Ethel Smith; his in-laws, Arrie and Lillian Hecox; and Barbie’s longtime partner, Ken Parker.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026 from 2-5 p.m. at Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road, Cooperstown, followed by a brief service. Burial will take place in the spring, with a remembrance celebration to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to raise your glass to Russ—preferably a drink with vodka and orange juice.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.