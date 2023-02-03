In Memoriam

Jeffrey Alan Lattner, 52

1971-2023

MOUNT LEBANON, PA—Jeffrey Alan Lattner, 52, passed away February 23, 2023 in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

Jeff was born to Roger and Judy Lattner in St. Louis, Missouri and raised in Denver, where his life-long passion for the mountains began. He moved to Boulder where he met his future wife, Joanne, at 22 years old. Their shared love for snowboarding grew as they moved to Breckenridge to spend more time on the mountain. Joanne and Jeff settled in Seattle, where they welcomed their son, Andrew. Jeff continued to ride the steep and the deep at Crystal Mountain and Alpental, two of his favorite places. After 20 years in Seattle, they moved to Pittsburgh to be closer to family.

Jeff loved to laugh and make others laugh. He was an avid snowboarder who loved the great outdoors, fishing, camping, cooking and having fun with friends.

Jeff was a talented artist whose paintings hang in many Seattle business establishments. His modern cityscapes are proudly displayed in the homes of family and many friends.

Jeff is survived by his beloved son, Andrew, his wife, Joanne, mother Judy and her husband, Jimmy “Truck” McCann, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews. He is also survived by his in-laws, Robert and Peggy Poulson, of Cooperstown, New York and their children, Eric, Sharon, Susanna, and Jill.

May the wax be warm, may the snow be deep and may the tracks be fresh.

Take deep turns in the sky, dude.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Andrew Lattner Scholarship Fund, 328 Ashland Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15228 (checks payable to Andrew Lattner).

Arrangements by Laughlin Cremation and Funeral Tributes.