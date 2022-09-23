In Memoriam Karen Louise Ingham, 65 Taught Reading at Richfield Springs CS

In Memoriam

Karen L. Ingham

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – Karen Louise (Van Allen) Ingham, 65, of Okatie (Callawassie Island) S.C., passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5. Growing up in Richfield Springs, Karen enjoyed many long-time friendships in the area.

Karen received her undergraduate degrees from Bay Path University and American International College in Education. Karen continued her education by receiving her master’s degree from St. Bonaventure University in Education, with a concentration in Reading. Karen’s love of teaching led her to give back to her community by teaching for 23 years in the Richfield Springs Central School District as a kindergarten teacher and then finishing up her career as the reading specialist for the district.

Karen was active in all school activities and was a member of the St. Joseph’s Church Parish Counsel and garden club.

Karen always had a passion for animals which was shown by the care and love she provided to her many pets over the years.

Following their retirement, Karen and Colin moved to Callawassie Island to relax and enjoy new friends while playing golf, tennis and pickle ball.

Karen is predeceased by her parents, John and Catherine Van Allen; brothers John and Gary.

Surviving is her husband of 37 years, Colin; brother Tom (Dede) Van Allen of Camillus; niece Allie (Austin) Huizenga of Grand Rapids, Mich.; nephew Matt and niece Chrissy Van Allen of Camillus, stepchildren Tiffany and Sean Ingham and brother-in-law John Ingham.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Friday, September 16 at St. Joseph’s Church, Richfield Springs. Karen will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Contributions in Karen’s memory may be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice, 329 Friends Lane, Ridgeland, SC 29936, www.fochospice.org or St. Joseph’s Church, 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs, NY 13439.