In Memoriam

Lester R. Grummons

Lester “Les” Raymond Grummons

ONEONTA—Lester “Les” Raymond Grummons, 80, of Oneonta, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2023 at UHS Wilson Medical Center, Johnson City, with his family at his bedside.

Born in Sayre, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1943 to Lester D. And Mary (Stella) Grummons, he married Sharon A. Allen on June 29, 1964 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Vestal, New York. Sharon passed away on October 19, 2004.

He graduated from Owego Free Academy, Class of 1961. He studied at SUNY Broome and graduated from Simmons School of Mortuary Science in Syracuse.

After working in funeral service in the Oneonta and Binghamton areas, Les left the profession to pursue a career with IBM, where he became a senior accountant in the Federal Systems Division from 1966 to 1970. Because of his desire to care for grieving families, he decided to return to funeral service and purchased the Rothery-Murphy Funeral Home in Oneonta.

Les had a passion for flying, and in 1972 he, along with his partner, Joseph Pondolfino, purchased a Cessna 206 and established an air hearse business (Aero Coach).

Les was a faithful communicant of St. Mary’s Church, where he was an usher, and served on the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Committee and the Parish Counsel.

He was an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd and 4th degree; Oneonta Sons of the American Legion, where he served as local Detachment Commander, District and State Commander, and National Chaplain; Oneonta Rotary; BPOE 1312; Fraternal Order of the Eagles; Loyal Order of the Moose; the Sixth Ward Athletic Club; and the Oneonta Country Club.

Les was a member of the Leatherstocking Funeral Directors Association, National Funeral Directors, and the New York State Funeral Directors Association, where he served in all executive offices and was president from 1983 to 1984. He still served on several state committees.

In 1976, Les was elected to the Common Council and served four years as alderman for the 8th Ward. He also served on the City of Oneonta Housing Authority and was involved in the planning and construction of Nader Towers and Lettis Apartments. In 2018, Mayor Gary Herzig appointed him to the City of Oneonta Airport Commission. In 2019, Les was honored by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce as Citizen of the Year.

He served on the operations board of Helios Care for 13 years, and was elected chairman for three consecutive years. He also served on the Helios Care Foundation Board, for which he was chairman.

Les enjoyed his friends at the former Neptune Diner, and Bella Michaels, where he had a special seat of his own at the bar.

He is survived by his three children, Mary-Michelle (Geoffrey) Brown, Seattle, Washington; Ann Marie Grummons of Oneonta, New York; and Michael Allen Grummons (Joe Grimaldi) of Norwalk, Connecticut; his two granddaughters, Payton (Weston) Rose, Hillsborough, North Carolina; and Chandler (Darren) Yorke, Raleigh, North Carolina; his brother, Leonard (Donna) Schmidt of Owego, brother-in-law Gary Reardon of Valois, New York, sister-in-law Valerie Allen of Virginia Beach; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends are invited to greet the family on Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 3-8 p.m. at the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand Street, Oneonta. A funeral mass will take place on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 39 Walnut Street, Oneonta.

Les will be laid to rest with his wife, Sharon, in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Emmons.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the physicians, nurses, care providers, and friends of Les who took care of him and checked in on him during his time of illness. A special thank you to Les’ devoted friend, Ingrid Hofbauer.

In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grummonsfuneralhome.com for the Grummons family.