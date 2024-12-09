In Memoriam

Reid T. Nagelschmidt

1977-2024

REID T. NAGELSCHMIDT

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Reid T. Nagelschmidt, a life-long resident of Cooperstown who was well-known as a local barber, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. A beloved son, father, brother, uncle and nephew, he was 47.

Born April 3, 1977 at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, Reid Thomas Nagelschmidt was the son of Stephen F. “Sharky” Nagelschmidt and Cynthia Anne (Williams) Nagelschmidt.

Raised in the family home on Brooklyn Avenue, Reid attended Cooperstown Central School, where he excelled in basketball and baseball and graduated with the Class of 1995. During his high-school years, Reid played three years on the varsity basketball team, and was named an All Star and served as team captain. At the end of his high school basketball career, he was one of only seven male basketball players in CCS history to score more than 1,000 points. He was also a standout baseball player for the Redskins, and throughout his high-school years was named an All Star, MVP, and was captain of the team. Reid held school records for most RBIs and strikeouts pitching in a career, with 71 and 202, respectively. In September 2011, he was inducted into the Cooperstown Central School Athletic Hall of Fame.

After graduating from high school, Reid attended St. Bonaventure University, where he received a scholarship to play Division I baseball. His Bonnie teammates were a great group of guys that he remembered fondly. He later attended SUNY Oneonta, and then attended BOCES, where he earned a certificate as a master barber. This became his true calling, and Reid became well-known in the community for his skills as a barber. His first place was his own barber shop in Fly Creek and he was currently applying his trade at Hair Junction on Railroad Avenue with his friend and business partner, Jeanette.

As a lifelong resident of Cooperstown, and a local barber, Reid crossed paths with so many. His childhood friendships were strong and lasting, and many of those friends became like family. Reid had friends that were half his age and twice his age, old friends, new friends, just passing through town friends. Life was meant for good friends and great adventures, and Reid had many.

Reid devoted his life to being a loving father to his children that filled his heart with so much joy. His Alli May, Moo Moo and Bo were his everything. He passed on his love of sports to his children and spent countless hours shooting hoops, playing catch, hitting fly balls, teaching Bode how to throw a bowling ball, and watching Alli, Madi, and Helena practice their cartwheels, often being asked to rate them on a scale of 1 to 10. Reid was a great girl dad.

Reid’s bond with Bode was unbreakable; they would take their breaks from all things girly and escape to a river, lake, or pond to enjoy some father son time doing what they loved together, fishing for the big one.

We are grateful for the memory that Bode will cherish forever; when his wish to go to a Yankee game with his dad came true, and they attended game one of the ALDS in October. Yankee fans forever!

Reid loved coaching Bode’s baseball team and Alli’s softball team. It brought him joy watching the kids have fun playing the sport he loved so much. He was thankful for those opportunities.

Reid will be remembered as a funny guy, a gentle giant of a person, for his love of the game, as an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and for being a wonderful father to his three children.

Reid is survived by his daughter, Allison May Nagelschmidt and twins Madison Helen and Bode Robert Nagelschmidt, and their mother, Catherine Allison Nagelschmidt; his parents, Stephen “Sharky” and Cynthia Nagelschmidt of Cooperstown; his sister, Brooke Nagelschmidt of Cooperstown and her daughter, Reid’s beloved niece, Helena Rosalea Betancourt; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family and friends may call and pay their respects from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown, with Fr. Michael Cambi, pastor, officiating. Immediately following the mass, there will be a reception in the Parish Hall.

Burial will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in the form of memorial gifts may be made to Cooperstown Youth Baseball and Softball, PO Box 282, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Reid’s family would also appreciate contributions to his children’s 529 college savings plan established by Sharky and Cynthia Nagelschmidt. Please make checks payable to Stephen F. Nagelschmidt, 142 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.