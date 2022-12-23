In Memoriam Rev. Melvin Farmer July 13, 1932 – December 22, 2022

In Memoriam

Rev. Melvin Farmer

West Davenport – Rev. Melvin Farmer, 90, of West Davenport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at A.O. Fox Nursing Home.

Melvin was born on July 13, 1932 in Evansville, Indiana, a son of the late Claude and Ethel Farmer. It was there that he met the love of his life, Bonnie Farmer (Runau). They were married in Evansville where, together, they helped start the Mill Road Baptist Church. Mel and Bonnie celebrated 64 years together.

In early 1960’s, the Farmers moved to upstate New York where Mel began his life-long calling into the ministry. He graduated from Baptist Bible Seminary in 1961. After residing in several local communities through the years, they settled in West Davenport.

Melvin served as the Pastor of the River street Baptist Church for 43 years before deciding to retire. During his years as Pastor, and after retirement, Mel continued his ministry of providing gospel music and uplifting spiritual messages through his television and radio programs “Inspiration Time” and “Gospel Hymn Request Time”. Mel was the founder of the “Angel of Love”, an annual drive which provided free Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas hams to people in need. The annual drive provided over 100 of each to families in need.

Mel offered a smile to everyone and was always willing to help anyone in need. Above all, he had a great love for his family and treasured all the time he spent with them.

He is survived by his children, Melody (Bill Leonhardt) Farmer of West Davenport, Lisa (Daniel) Wenck of Fly Creek and Paul (Lisa) Farmer of New Hartford; his six grandchildren, Natalie (Tim), Amanda (Dan), Christopher (Krystal), Colin (Michelle), Noah and Joshua and his 8 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, at the Lewis Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz Street, Oneonta NY 13820. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Judith Thistle officiating. A private family interment will take place in the spring.

Flowers are appreciated; however, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, a charitable donation in memory of Melvin be made to the Veteran’s Association of America, PO Box 309 Audubon Station, New York, NY 10032-0309, www.vetsaa.org/donation

Melvin’s family thanks the staff of the A.O. Fox Nursing Home for the kind and compassionate care given to Melvin during his time with them.

Online condolences may be made at, www.lhpfuneralhome.com