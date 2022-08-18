In Memoriam Robert Wesley Graham Jr. 6 June 1936 – 14 June 2022

In Memoriam

Robert W. Graham Jr.

COOPERSTOWN – Robert Wesley Graham Jr., known to friends as “Bob” or “Graham” and to family as “Robert”, or “Uncle Monkey”, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, holding hands with Ingrid, his wife of 61 years. He was born June 6, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York, the eldest son of Ruth Mildred Waide and Robert Wesley Graham.

As a young man Robert was a member of the Bay Ridge United Methodist Church and attained the rank Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 214. Robert graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School in 1954 and enlisted in the Army Reserve and Reserve Officer Training Corps while attending The City College of New York. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Arts Education and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers, in 1958. While stationed in Colorado he helped build the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station. Robert left active duty to marry Ingrid Maria Lindfors, the “most beautiful and smartest girl in the world”. They raised their three children, in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Robert began his career in education teaching Industrial Arts at Madison HS in Brooklyn. He served as an Assistant Principal at Adlai E. Stevenson HS in the Bronx and John Jay HS in Brooklyn before retiring from the NYC Board of Education in 1991. He spent most summers in Middlefield and Cooperstown, New York, and refurbished an old farmhouse where he and Ingrid moved upon their retirement.

Robert loved opera and classical music but also would ‘cut a rug’ to big band, swing, and rag time music. He did not play an instrument but could whistle the tune to every song he knew. He enjoyed visiting museums and going to the opera although he was most comfortable wearing ragged painter overalls and work boots. (Not to the opera, of course.) He enjoyed riding a tractor, fixing anything and wood working, making furniture pieces for friend and family that will be treasured for generations to come. He could talk to anyone, on any topic, for an unlimited time. Robert loved telling jokes and was always ready for a party. He was happiest when surrounded by friends and family. He especially loved holding babies and playing with his children, grandchildren and his unlimited number of nieces and nephews.

Robert leaves behind his loving wife Ingrid, his daughter Jenny Graham, son Robert W. Graham III, daughter Kathy Dallemagne and husband Paul, and will be reunited in Heaven with his baby girl Kirsten. He will be missed by his six grandchildren: Lara, Caroline, and Graham Brugo; Robert W. Graham IV; Magdeleine and Paul Robert Dallemagne. He is also survived by his siblings, Dorothy Graham Brining, Kenneth Graham, Dianne Graham Feury and husband Tim, Glenn Graham and wife Maryanne, Janet Graham Faure, and James B. Graham and wife Mary Jean. Along with his parents, Robert will be welcomed into God’s Kingdom by his sister, Linda Graham Smirk and husband John; brother-in-law, Robert Brining; and sister-in-law, Lois B. Graham.