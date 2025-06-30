In Memoriam

Ronald Max Streek

1939-2025

RONALD MAX STREEK

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—Ron Streek, a longtime resident of Cooperstown, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2025 at his home, surrounded by family and friends. He was 85.

Born on September 14, 1939 in Baltimore, Maryland, Ron was the youngest of three children of William Julius Streek and Meta Awishus Streek, both of whom were immigrants from Germany.

After graduating in 1957 from Mepham High School in North Bellmore, Ron enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country until receiving an Honorable Discharge on October 21, 1963.

Ron married his high-school sweetheart, Robelle “Susie” Edith Polson, on March 20, 1960. In 1966, Ron and Susie moved upstate from Bayshore to Fly Creek, and eventually settled into their current home on Main Street, Cooperstown in 1984. It was here that they owned and operated Main Street Bed and Breakfast for more than four decades. The B&B quickly developed a reputation for a hearty breakfast and warm hospitality. Visitors found it nearly impossible to book a room, as many guests returned year after year and became, in essence, an extended family.

In addition to their B&B, Ron’s business ventures included several successful auto repair shops and ownership of NAPA stores in Little Falls and Dolgeville. Ron was a craftsman well known for his carpentry skills and knowledge of anything with a motor. His workshop and barn overflowed with tools and equipment of all types.

Ron’s true passion was sailing on the beautiful Glimmerglass. His study is filled with awards and accolades attesting to his prowess as a sailor and competitor. Ron and Susie were active and devoted members of the Otsego Sailing Club, with Ron chairing many committees, tirelessly volunteering, and racing competitively for more than 50 years. In March 2025, the OSC recognized his many years of dedication and awarded him the club’s first Member Emeritus.

Ron was also active in the Cooperstown community and served in executive roles at the Village of Cooperstown Water and Sewer Commission, the Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Otsego County Planning Board. Ron was also an active volunteer and executive of many community organizations, including the Cooperstown Sportsman’s Club, the Clark F. Simmons American Legion Post No. 579, the Mohican Club, the Lions Club of Cooperstown, and the Rotary Club of Cooperstown.

Ron is survived by his beloved wife, Susie, and daughters Sandy Streek of Charlottesville, Virginia, Annette Voreyer (Robert) of Greenwich, Connecticut, and Patricia Klink (Michael) of Sunset, South Carolina. He was also blessed with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ron was predeceased by his son, Sean Ronald Streek, brother Bill Streek and sister Inge Gamble.

A service in celebration of Ron’s life will be offered at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 11, 2025 at the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, with the Rev. Jessica D. Lambert officiating. As part of the service and in recognition of Ron’s service in the United States Navy, Military Honors will be accorded by members of the Cooperstown Veterans Club and the United States Navy Honor Guard. Immediately following the service there will be a reception in the chapel.

Ron will be laid to rest with his family in the Hartwick Seminary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends can celebrate Ron’s life with donations in his memory to the Otsego Sailing Club, PO Box 816, Cooperstown, NY 13326, the Susquehanna SPCA, PO Box 267, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Suite 1, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.