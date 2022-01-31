In Memoriam Scharlene A. McPhail March 8, 1944 – January 28, 2022

In Memoriam

ONEONTA – Scharlene Ann McPhail, 77, passed away on January 28th, 2022 peacefully at home with her family.

Born on March 8th, 1944 in Niagara Falls, NY she was the daughter of the late James and Alberta McDermott.

Scharlene was a graduate of Madonna High School in Niagara Falls, NY.

She married Donald McPhail on February 17th, 1968 and they were happily married for 54 years.

She was a life-long homemaker who was totally devoted to her husband and children.

Scharlene was predeceased by her parents, and her brother Joseph McDermott.

She is survived by her husband Donald, her children Matthew (Ellen) McPhail, Michael (Amy) McPhail, and Jennifer (Steven) McCormick. She was a loving grandmother to her 10 grandchildren Emily, Katherine, & Connor McPhail, Helina, Logan, & Noah McPhail, and Ashley, Jacob, Luke, & Owen McCormick. Also surviving are her sisters Mary Bruns and Katherine Civisca and her brothers James McDermott Jr. and Christopher McDermott along with many brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be on Friday February 4th from 5-7pm at the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand Street, Oneonta. A private service will be held on Saturday for the family.

Burial will be held in the spring at Glenwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home of Oneonta.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grummonsfuneralhome.com for the McPhail family.