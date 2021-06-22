Inmate’s death in Otsego County Jail being investigated as a suicide

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

State officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Otsego County Jail in the town of Middlefield on Saturday, June 19, according to a media release from Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin, Jr.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., correction officers found a male inmate unresponsive in his cell in what is believed to be a suicide attempt, according to the media release; Officers performed lifesaving measures, utilizing an automated external defibrillator and doing CPR until the arrival of first responders, who took over treatment.

The inmate was transported to Bassett Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1 p.m.

The NYS Commission of Correction as well as the NYS Attorney General’s Office is reviewing the death. The Sheriff’s Office is fully cooperating with the independent reviews, according to the media release.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones,” the release said.