IFISH 6 brought together industry and government representatives, researchers, and advocates to discuss the sustainability and welfare of fishermen, seafood processors, and aquacultural workers from 31 countries. (Photo provided)

GOOD NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

International Conference Draws Participants from 31 Countries

FLY CREEK—Bassett Healthcare Network’s Northeast Center for Occupational Health & Safety helped orchestrate the sixth International Fishing Industry Safety and Health Conference, IFISH 6, in Rome, Italy this past January, bringing together industry and government representatives, researchers, and advocates to discuss the sustainability and welfare of fishermen, seafood processors, and aquacultural workers across the globe. Among organizations in attendance were the World Health Organization, the International Maritime Organization and the U.S. Coast Guard.

IFISH is advised and organized by Bassett’s NEC, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

NEC, which is a research center that is part of the Bassett Research Institute and the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health, conducts research and provides solutions to farmers, foresters, and fishermen throughout the northeastern United States.

“The importance of the health and safety of fishermen, seafood processors, and aquacultural workers—and their role in feeding the world—cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Julie Sorensen, director of the NEC and NYCAMH.

In addition to being a key organizer of the conference, Dr. Sorensen presented a workshop titled “IFISH Innovation Exchange,” to provide support for the continued exchange of ideas and solutions beyond the conference.

“It was really wonderful to see the enthusiasm from conference attendees and we hope to keep up the momentum between IFISH meetings through the Innovation Exchange,” said Dr. Sorensen.

The conference was held at the FAO headquarters in Rome, with presenters and attendees from 31 countries represented, comprised of 166 individuals serving coastal communities from both developed and developing countries.

IFISH is the only international conference dedicated to fishing, aquaculture, and seafood processing health and safety. Since 2000, IFISH has offered researchers, safety and health professionals, instructors, workers and industry experts, ergonomists, governmental and regulatory representatives, and other professionals the opportunity to attend keynote lectures, workshops, and presentations that feature new occupational health and safety research findings and innovations. Sessions included keynotes from the International Maritime Organization, the International Labor Organization, the World Health Organization, NIOSH and the U.S. Coast Guard.