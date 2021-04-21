Iron String Press forms Editorial Board

COOPERSTOWN – Tara Barnwell, publisher of Iron String Press, the parent company of The Freeman’s Journal, Hometown Oneonta and www.allotsego.com announced Wednesday, April 21, the formation of an Editorial Board to guide the editorial content and processes of Iron String’s print and digital publications.

The board features the return to local publishing of Elinor Vincent and Michael Moffat, former publishers of The Freeman’s Journal from 1997 to 2006. Vincent and Moffat will join Barnwell and Editor Greg Klein on the four-person board.

“We are thrilled that Lin and Michael have agreed to join us in our efforts to strengthen our publications’ relevance and connectivity to the communities we serve,” Barnwell said. “Their depth of experience, with both The Freeman’s Journal and prior publishing work, combined with their family’s long history in Otsego County, will be a great benefit to our organization as we move forward.”

Barnwell emphasized that suggestions and ideas from readers are always welcome.

“We love to hear from our readers, who often have great perspectives and interesting story ideas,” she said. “With the new Editorial Board, there are now four people who can be contacted, so we hope readers will keep in touch.”

The Editorial Board will meet weekly at the Iron String office on Railroad Avenue.