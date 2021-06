STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Iron String Press has launched a new form of keeping Otsego County informed Thursday, June 3, with The AllOtsego Report.

Listen as Editor Greg Klein and Reporter Kevin Limiti discuss the stories on our website, www.allotsego.com, and in our newspapers, The Freeman’s Journal, the county’s oldest newspaper, dating back to 1808, and Hometown Oneonta, for the first week of June 2021.

www.buzzsprout.com/1795198/episodes