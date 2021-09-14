Jane Anne Russell, 86, April 30, 1935 ~ September 9, 2021

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN – Jane Anne Russell, 86, of Cooperstown, died on Thursday, September 9,

2021.

Born to Harold and Ida (Bothwell) Loman on April 30, 1935, she was raised in Mechanicville,

N.Y.

She graduated from the University of Albany in 1956 with a degree in education and went on to complete her M.Ed. from the University of North Dakota. Jane Anne taught in Dutchess and Ulster Counties and spent most of her career at Highland High School before her retirement in 1989.

In August 1961, Jane Anne married the love of her life, Giles. They made their home in

Clintondale, N.Y., until moving to Cooperstown in 1989. They were married for nearly 59

years until Giles’s death in June of 2020.

After retiring from teaching, she worked at the New York State Historical Association, was

a member of St. Mary’s Church and the Women’s Club, and a volunteer for the

Cooperstown Library and Glimmerglass Opera.

Jane Anne is survived by her loving family: three children, Michael (Diana), Thomas

(Karin), and Catherine; grandchildren Max Holmes, Aram and Jem Russell; sister Katherine

(Terry) Waldron, brothers Thomas (Evelyn), Paul (Christine), and David; many nieces,

nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. A private burial will follow the Mass.

Arrangements are under the care of Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.