Letter from May-Britt Joyce

Flags Deserve Our Respect

In observance of Flag Day on June 14, I suggest a review of some of the courtesy rules concerning display of the flag. Although there is no legal stipulation, why not some courtesy and respect?

“The flag should only be displayed during the day, unless illuminated at night.”

Does anyone take in their flag except the Village of Cooperstown?

“The flag should not be displayed in inclement weather.”

I see wet, worn flags wrapped around flag poles at homes and business locations.

“The flag should never be used for any advertising purpose, nor embroidered on cushions or handkerchiefs, printed on paper napkins or boxes, nor used as any portion of a costume.”

I see shirts, bathing suits, decorations on vehicles, even seat covers that people sit on. And I am sure it is used in other media.

I think it’s time to review what the American flag stands for and show respect accordingly.

May-Britt Joyce

Cooperstown