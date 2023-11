Volunteers Needed for Susquehanna River Cleanup COOPERSTOWN—Volunteers are needed for the sixth annual Susquehanna River cleanup in Cooperstown on Sunday, July 29. The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cleanup is organized by the Cooperstown Lions Club in partnership with the Rotary Club of Cooperstown, Rotary E-Club of Global Trekkers, the SUNY Oneonta Biological Field Station Dive Team and Otsego County Conservation Association. Volunteers are needed on—and in—the river, as well as onshore. Tasks include working with the dive team to pull trash out of the river and load it onto rafts and canoes or…