Letter from Greg Klein

Klein: Thanks for the Memories

As I spent June presiding over my last series of events as president of the Cooperstown Sports Booster Club, I feel a sense of gratitude to the Cooperstown Central School community for the opportunity to serve. Sports is one of my passions and it was a great fit for me to take stewardship over the boosters the past two years.

Because of COVID, parents “aging out” and several other factors, I took over a club with little continuity. There was some skepticism about its future. On that note, I am sure I leave the club in a better place.

I am grateful for all the help I had the past two years: to past officers Tara Loewenguth, Lynne Mebust, Ray Holohan and Bob Snyder, and to Coach Dave Bliss, for helping me understand the mission of the boosters; to our officers and former officers, Alicia Chase, Helen Shurmer, Jennifer Victory, and Laurie Williams; to all the CCS staff, athletic department officials Maria Field and Josh Wagner, Superintendent Sarah Spross, and especially, the great CCS coaches; to former Athletic Director Mike Cring, for explaining the CCS Athletic Hall of Fame process to me in depth, and to two years of committee members and inductees for helping us revive the HOF; to the CCS athletes and families for representing Cooperstown so well; and, most especially, to all of our event volunteers. Thank you all.

I would be remiss if I did not single out Alicia Chase for thanks and recognition. In a world where not everyone helps, not everyone shows up, and not everyone works, Alicia is the opposite. She is consistently the hardest working public servant in our community. I might have been able to run the booster club without her the past two years. However, without her, I certainly would not have been able to run it so well.

I know Alicia will do a great job as president and I hope the community will continue to support the boosters.

While I will miss the concession stand, I look forward to being on the sidelines for more games in the future.

Thank you for this honor.

Greg Klein

