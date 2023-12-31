Last Day for SQSPCA Fund Drive

COOPERSTOWN—At midnight tonight, the “Promise for Parkie” year end fund drive on behalf of the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ends. From November 28 through December 31, shelter supporters Beth and Gary Glynn are donating an additional $5,000.00 to the SQSPCA for every $20,000.00 raised, up to $100,000.00.

“This campaign is our biggest of the year, and it is what makes the difference as to what services the SQSPCA can provide,” said Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “The high-quality services we currently offer are only available because of the support of individuals, businesses, and foundations in our region who believe in what we do and who care about the wellbeing of animals.”

“Thanks to this very generous matching challenge from the Glynns, we have the potential to earn an additional $25,000.00 if we can meet our $100,000.00 goal,” Haynes added.

The Glynns’ matching challenge, “Promise for Parkie,” is a memoriam to their dog, Parker, one of several beloved Glynn family dachshunds who has crossed the rainbow bridge. The Glynns’ love of animals in general, and for their dachshunds in particular, is something really special, according to Haynes.

“We cannot thank Beth and Gary enough for this generous challenge or for their ongoing support of the SQSPCA and our mission,” Haynes said.

Thanks to generous donors like the Glynns, the SQSPCA now provides monthly spay/neuter and vaccination services to the general public as well as veterinary services to other animal shelters in the region. There is now a full-time veterinarian on staff, and the SQSPCA has also further solidified its role as a regional animal resource center.

The SQSPCA is located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, just north of the Village of Cooperstown. Because of their significant donation to the SHELTER US Capital Campaign, the SQSPCA’s state-of-the-art building—which opened in July of 2021—is called “Fenton and Nanette’s House,” also named for cherished dachshunds the Glynns have loved and lost.

Contributions to the “Promise for Parkie” campaign can be made safely and securely online at www.sqspca.org/donate/.