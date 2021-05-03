Laurens woman pleads guilty to sex with a minor boy

By GREG KLEIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN — A Laurens woman pleaded guilty Monday, May 3, in Otsego County Court to having sex with a boy younger than 15.

Shelly Ann Young, 37, accepted a plea deal after being charged with second-degree rape and first-degree dissemination of indecent material to a minor, for an incident that happened in January of 2020.

Young was in court Monday to agree to a deal that will send her to jail on a split sentence, serving 180 days on weekends, from 6 p.m. Fridays to 6 a.m. Mondays, according to Otsego County Judge John Lambert.

“Honestly, it happened fast,” Young said Monday, “and it was a mistake.”

Young said she thought her victim was 16, “but it still don’t make a difference.”

As part of her plea, Young will waive the right to appeal most aspects of her case and must pay fees and surcharges of several thousand dollars.

Lambert renewed an order of protection for the victim and ordered the district attorney to request a victim impact statement from him.

Young will officially be sentenced at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 24, in Lambert’s court in Cooperstown.