Laurie Zimniewicz Among 3 New Bassett Directors

COOPERSTOWN – Laurie Zimniewicz of Oneonta, current Fox Hospital board chairman, was one of three new members of the Bassett Health Network Board of Directors announced today.

Also appointed are:

• Anil Rustgi, MD, director of the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and dean health sciences and medicine at Columvia.

• Carl Mummenthey, superintendent of schools for the Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District since 2014.

Zimniewicz, on the Fox board since 2014, is president and owner of Z Solutions, a business consulting firm which provides advisory services that help organizations improve their financial and operational performance. She holds both a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oneonta and received her certificate in labor studies from Cornell University. A former Family Y executive director, she currently serves on Hartwick College’s president’s advisory board, and the boards of the Susquehanna Animal Shelter, the Fox Hospital Auxiliary, and the Executive Service Corps. She is a Rotarian, and volunteers with Saturday’s Bread. Zimniewicz’s family includes a three-year-old rescued Irish setter named Finnegan O’Zim, a stepdaughter, and a large extended family. She enjoys traveling around the United States and abroad, gardening in the summer, and reading mysteries and history in the winter.

Dr. Rustgi, a graduate of the Duke University School of Medicine and Yale, is a world-renowned physician-scientist and leader in the field of gastrointestinal cancers. His more than 300 publications have appeared in high-profile journals like Nature, the Journal of Clinical Investigations, and the New England Journal of Medicine. Dr. Rustgi has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and has been designated as American Cancer Society professor. He has previously served as the president of the American Gastroenterology Association (AGA), editor-in-chief of Gastroenterology, and is a recipient of the AGA Friedenwald Medal for lifetime achievement.

Mummenthey is a longtime member of Cobleskill Regional Hospital’s board of trustees. He has been superintendent of schools for the Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District since 2014, and previously at Jefferson Central School for nine years. A SUNY Oneonta graduate, he holds graduate degrees from the University of New Hampshire and the University of New England. He also completed a consortium negotiation program in cooperation with Harvard Law School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Tufts University. A Boy Scout troop leader, he served on the SUNY Oneonta college council, the SUNY Oneonta alumni association board, and the executive board for the Otschodela Council, Boy Scouts of America. He and his wife, Tabitha, a social studies teacher at Oneonta Middle School, reside in Cobleskill with their two children. He and his family enjoy camping, hiking, kayaking and other outdoor activities.