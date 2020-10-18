League Plans Forum For Salka, Buttermann

Participate Monday, Oct. 26, Via Zoom

Assembly John Salka, R-Brookfield, and his Democratic challenger, Dan Buttermann of Oneonta, will debate at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, via Zoom, the Oneonta and Cooperstown League of Women Voters chapters announced.

Jake Cornell, Oneida, the Libertarian candidate, will also participate.

Candidates will make introductory statements and answer questions emailed by the public. Up to 500 viewers can participate via links at www.lwvcooperstownarea.org and www.lwvoneonta.org, as well at the chapters’ Facebook pages.

Email questions before or during the debate to forumquestions@lwvcooperstownarea.org, and include your name, where you live and the candidate you want to answer your question.

The 121st Assembly District, Otsego, Madison and parts of Oneida, includes Otsego’s three population center, Oneonta, Cooperstown and Richfield Springs.

Only the candidates, the moderator and members of the media panel will be seen or heard on the screen. Only newspapers that agreed not to endorse candidates were included in the media panel.

Visit the League’s online voters’ guide, www.VOTE411.org, to learn about the races and compare the candidates and to develop your personal ballot, as well as articles on www.AllOTSEGO.com. The League of Women Voters has also instituted a hotline for voters in the 2020 elections. Text VoteNY to 474747 to receive up-to-date notices on changes in the elections.

For more information, contact Tom Pullyblank, Voter Services Chair of the League of Women Voters, Cooperstown Area at tompullyblank@gmail.com.