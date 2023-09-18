Leagues Plan Events for National Voter Registration Day, Tuesday, September 19

OTSEGO COUNTY—According to post-2020 election Census data, one in four Americans either are not registered to ­vote or do not know whether they are registered to vote. Election Day is November 7, but only people who are registered may vote. The deadline for registration is Saturday, October 29.

Fortunately, there are many opportunities to register in time for the election, beginning with National Voter Registration Day on September 19. National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan, coordinated, nationwide effort to get Americans of every stripe registered to vote in time for the November elections.

The LWV is joining thousands of organizations across the country to celebrate NVRD. The League wants to make sure eligible Otsego County residents are registered and are vote-ready for the November local elections and for next year’s presidential primary and general election.

On National Voter Registration Day, the Cooperstown LWV will have voter registration tables at the Village Library of Cooperstown, the Grand Union in Hartwick Seminary, and the Cherry Valley Bookstore from noon to 6 p.m.

In Oneonta, League members will work with students at Hartwick College to register voters.

Although the focus on September 19 will be registration, organizers are also emphasizing the importance of using National Voter Registration Day as a voter registration check-up day. Who needs a check-up? People who have moved, married, or changed their names since they last registered need to update their registration. New York State has closed primaries, and voters must be members of a party to participate in the primary. NVRD is an opportunity to enroll in a political party or to change party designation. If it’s not possible to attend an NVRD event, the LWV has a great tool for online registration check-up—VOTE411.org, the League’s online voters’ guide.

LWV urges, no matter how or when you register, be sure to complete your registration by October 28, and be ready to vote on Tuesday, November 7.

September 19, 2023 National Voter Registration Day Schedule:

Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown, noon to 6 p.m.

Grand Union, 5 Commons Drive, The Commons, Hartwick Seminary, noon to 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley Bookstore, 81 Alden Street, Cherry Valley, noon to 6 p.m.

Hartwick College Dewar Union, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Important Dates: Election Day, November 7, 2023

Early Voting Days:

October 28 through November 5. Two locations—Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 22 Market Street, Oneonta and the Otsego County Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. Complete schedule available at Otsego County Board of Elections.

Registration:

Register in person by October 28

Register by mail (must be received by Board of Elections by October 28)

Absentee Ballots: