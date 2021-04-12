Let’s Not Jump To Conclusions D.A. Muehl Says

Be Cautious, Prosecutor Cautions:

Eyewitness Accounts ‘Inaccurate’

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Eyewitness accounts of last Tuesday’s fatal shooting by a police officer on River Street “have not been accurate,” District Attorney John Muehl said this morning.

“I’ve seen the video,” said Muehl, referring to the body cam worn by Sgt. Ralph Pajerski, who twice shot Tyler Green, 23, of 48 River St., on responding to a domestic disturbance. Green, also known as Tyler Johnson, later died.

Muehl mentioned some specifics: Green was not shot in the chest, but in the stomach; he was on the ground when he was shot, not standing. “The child was always in the mother’s arms,” he added.

While he declined to get into further details, he encouraged people not to come to conclusions about what happened until the state Attorney General’s investigation is complete, and an authoritative account can be presented.

“I don’t want to say too much,” Muehl said. “I don’t want to ge tin the way of the Attorney General’s investigation. I just don’t want the community given facts that simply aren’t correct.”