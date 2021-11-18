Letter by John A. Rudy

To the Editor:

I read with interest your article (“Why Buffalo Matters in Otsego County,” Nov. 11, 2021) skewering left-wing Democrats and blaming them for the losses sustained by Democratic candidates in some of this year’s local elections in New York State.

I hope that you will apply the same caustic criticism to Republicans when they lose in 2022 in Otsego County and elsewhere because of their cavorting with right-wing fanatics who brandish Confederate and “Don’t Tread on Me” flags and various Trump slogans on their clothes, trucks and lawns. Our county and your esteemed paper will both be the better for it.

John A. Rudy

Cooperstown