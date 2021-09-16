Letter by M. Langhorne Keith: Writer objects to Salka’s anti-vaccination stance

This is a letter I sent to Assemblyman John Salka:

Dear Mr. Salka: I read that you are holding a meeting to facilitate so-called “religious objections” to getting vaccinated. My wife and I are in our 80’s and were both vaccinated in February.

If more people had joined us we wouldn’t be in the situation we are in now. There is no valid religious objection to vaccination. It seems to me to be just a cynical ploy to facilitate the ongoing selfishness of a vocal minority. You, sir, should be doing all you can to stamp out this scourge. Not giving credibility to bogus objections to a lifesaving vaccine is not acceptable. Please rethink your position. Thank you.

In response from Mr. Salka, I got a phone call from one of his staffers. He spouted all the nonsense one reads about on the internet. In essence, he argued Mr. Salka is promoting “freedom.”

It is clear we have an anti-vaxxer representing us in Albany. As of now he is flying under the radar. He should be exposed.

M. Langhorne Keith

Cooperstown

M. Langhorne Keith is a retired 19th Judicial Circuit Court of Virginia justice.