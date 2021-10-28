Letter by Patricia Jacob endorsing Kim Fierke for Oneonta Town Board council member

I am writing to endorse Kim Fierke for the position of council member, Oneonta Town Board. Kim’s role as an educator and her strong community ties will be a valuable asset to our Town. She is fiscally conservative, with years of budget and grant experience. Kim is running a grassroots campaign, financially independent from special interests. Her integrity and commitment to the people of this community make her an ideal candidate for the Town of Oneonta board. She pledges to protect the environment and promote our business community. Please vote for Kim Fierke on November 2, 2021.

Patricia Jacob, FNP

Town of Oneonta Council Member