Letter by Kevin Rooney: Editorial shows elitist view of jobs, immigrants by Kevin Rooney

In the Sept. 2, edition, you wrote: “There should be no shame in being unemployed because you don’t want to take a job you don’t want. If you have the ability to hold out, God bless you.”

Wow. And by “ability to hold out,” you mean stay at home and let the federal government and state give you free money while you don’t pay your rent under a moratorium.

And to suggest that we leave those jobs to immigrants reinforces your ignorance, i.e. that immigrants are only capable of entry-level, menial labor.

God bless THEM.

Shame on you.

Kevin Rooney

Cooperstown