Letter from Chip Northrup A return to Jim Crow America

Letter from Chip Northrup

When Roe was struck down, the state of Texas reverted to the 1925 law that Roe had overturned. In 1925, alcoholic beverages were banned nationwide, public schools in Southern states were named after Confederate generals, and black people had to use segregated public water fountains, transportation, hotels and restaurants. The year before, in 1924, Native Americans had been granted US citizenship. Many states included the Confederate flag as part of their state flag, and the centerpiece of many public parks was a statue of a Confederate general.

In 1925, minority voting was discouraged by a poll tax. Women could vote, but were expected to vote with their husband as “one house, two votes.” Women could not take out a bank loan unless co-signed by their husband. Many states prohibited interracial marriage. 1925 was, in short, the height of Jim Crow America — to which many American women are now consigned by Dobbs. At least until the next election.

Chip Northrup

Cooperstown