By: Jim Kevlin  11/22/2020
Light Poles Decorated – And Clauses Show Up

CHRISTMAS SEASON ARRIVES

Who showed up at this afternoon’s 4C’s downtown decorating event – when volunteers get all the streetlights ready for Christmas, a decades-long Cooperstown tradition – but Santa and Mrs. Claus.  And Helena Bettancourt, 6, top photo, took advantage of the situation to have her picture taken – by mom Brooke –with the two Jolly Elfs.   Inset right, Matt Grady passes decorations to son Kian, 7, as son Gavin, 11, steadies the ladder.  It’s one of the few in-person events planned this year by the 4C’s Committee (Cooperstown Community Christmas Committee) this season, due to COVID-19, and masks were ubiquitous.  Santa’s Cottage is in place, but the Clauses won’t be occupying it this season; however, there’s a drop of box at the cottages for Letters to Santa.  When filmographer Xander Moffat heard of the Clauses’ visit, he dashed downtown and captured a video that will appear on the 4C’s Facebook page, where he will post such sightings throughout the season.   (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

