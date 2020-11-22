Light Poles Decorated – And Clauses Show Up

CHRISTMAS SEASON ARRIVES

Who showed up at this afternoon’s 4C’s downtown decorating event – when volunteers get all the streetlights ready for Christmas, a decades-long Cooperstown tradition – but Santa and Mrs. Claus. And Helena Bettancourt, 6, top photo, took advantage of the situation to have her picture taken – by mom Brooke –with the two Jolly Elfs. Inset right, Matt Grady passes decorations to son Kian, 7, as son Gavin, 11, steadies the ladder. It’s one of the few in-person events planned this year by the 4C’s Committee (Cooperstown Community Christmas Committee) this season, due to COVID-19, and masks were ubiquitous. Santa’s Cottage is in place, but the Clauses won’t be occupying it this season; however, there’s a drop of box at the cottages for Letters to Santa. When filmographer Xander Moffat heard of the Clauses’ visit, he dashed downtown and captured a video that will appear on the 4C’s Facebook page, where he will post such sightings throughout the season. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)