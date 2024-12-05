Limestone Mansion owners Jim and Suzie Donaldson have announced an extended season, with bookings available in January 2025, as well as upgraded amenities. (Photos provided)

Business Profile

Limestone Mansion: A Bright Future for Cherry Valley’s Beloved B&B

CHERRY VALLEY—The Limestone Mansion, nestled in the heart of Cherry Valley, is beginning an exciting new chapter under the ownership of Jim and Suzie Donaldson. After completing a successful first season, the family-run bed and breakfast is looking ahead with enthusiasm, implementing upgrades and innovative features to enhance the guest experience.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the warm welcome from the community and the wonderful guests we’ve had the privilege to meet,” shared Suzie Donaldson. “We’re thrilled to see many of them planning return visits this summer, and we can’t wait to share the exciting updates we’re working on.”

One of the biggest changes at the Limestone Mansion is the decision to extend the season, opening the calendar for bookings in January for the first time in many years. This earlier start allows the Donaldsons to embrace year-round hospitality and offer unique winter experiences to guests.

The Limestone Mansion is also introducing several guest-focused upgrades to enhance comfort and convenience, including:

Exercise room: Starting in January, guests can enjoy a fully equipped fitness space featuring a Peloton bike, dumbbells, workout bands, yoga equipment and a TV for guided sessions or streaming workouts.

In-room Roku TVs: Televisions will be added to every guest room, allowing visitors to use their own streaming logins for personalized entertainment during their stay.

Common area: A new shared space will include a refrigerator, microwave and a large-screen TV, creating a cozy spot for guests to relax or socialize.

The Limestone Mansion recently received a prestigious accolade: Most Unique Family-Run B&B 2024—Upstate New York from “LUXlife Magazine.” This recognition highlights the personalized charm and exceptional service provided by the Donaldson family.

“The Limestone Mansion is truly a family affair,” said Jim Donaldson. “Our son Jake is the chef, delighting guests with delicious breakfasts, while our son Max takes on bartending and guest relations, ensuring every visitor feels right at home.”

As the Donaldsons continue to build on their vision for the Limestone Mansion, they remain committed to preserving its historic charm while incorporating modern conveniences.

“We love sharing the beauty of this home and the community of Cherry Valley with our guests,” said Suzie. “This is only the beginning, and we’re excited about all that’s to come.”

Whether you’re a returning guest or planning your first stay, the Limestone Mansion promises to be a destination that blends timeless elegance with thoughtful innovation. To book your stay or learn more, visit https://www.limestonemansion.com/ or follow them on social media.